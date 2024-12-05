59°
Former longtime Baker mayor, councilman Pete Heine dies at 96
BATON ROUGE - Former longtime mayor of Baker and former councilman Pete Heine died at 96.
Heine, a Baton Rouge native, served as the mayor of Baker twice, from 1964 to 1976 and from 1981 to 1992. He also served as a councilman in Baker from 2012 to 2020.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been posted.
