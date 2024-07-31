Baker man who absconded with Houston preteen booked in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man who ran away with a 12-year-old girl from Houston was taken into custody yesterday and was booked for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ariel Anderson, 26, was arrested Tuesday after his vehicle was spotted driving along Plank Road. An AMBER Alert had been issued for missing 12-year-old girl, Chloie Brewer-Clark. Brewer-Clark was found safe.

Anderson was arrested and booked for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No further details were immediately available.