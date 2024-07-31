93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baker man who absconded with Houston preteen booked in Baton Rouge

1 hour 17 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 11:53 AM July 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man who ran away with a 12-year-old girl from Houston was taken into custody yesterday and was booked for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

Ariel Anderson, 26, was arrested Tuesday after his vehicle was spotted driving along Plank Road. An AMBER Alert had been issued for missing 12-year-old girl, Chloie Brewer-Clark. Brewer-Clark was found safe. 

Anderson was arrested and booked for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No further details were immediately available. 

