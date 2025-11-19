Latest Weather Blog
Baker man federally indicted for creating, possessing child porn; previously sentenced for trafficking
BAKER - A Baker man who was previously sentenced for human trafficking was federally indicted for production and possession of child pornography, the United States Department of Justice said.
Kevontae Reed, 30, allegedly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct on multiple occasions. He also possessed an iPhone containing images of child pornography on those days, officials said.
Reed was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the state level for human trafficking; Reed was accused of forcing the girls to have sex with strangers for money in hotel rooms he rented, as a result of online ads he placed. He also was accused of keeping the money paid for those encounters, according to police.
Reed pled not guilty to the pending federal charges. If convicted of the production of child pornography charges, Reed faces a minimum term of imprisonment of fifteen years, and up to thirty years, a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release.
