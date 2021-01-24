69°
Baker man dies in East Feliciana Parish crash Saturday night
JACKSON - A Baker man died Saturday night after he was ejected from his car due to a crash in East Feliciana Parish.
Around 11 p.m. the Louisiana State Police started an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 964 south of LA Hwy 955.
The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Kenny Abdulaziz of Baker.
Abdulaziz was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 964 in a 2012 Ford Mustang when he ran off the road and struck a tree.
Abdulaziz did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A toxicology sample was taken from Abdulaziz for testing.
The investigation is ongoing.
