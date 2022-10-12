Baker man arrested, charged with 60 counts of child pornography

BAKER - A man was arrested Tuesday after numerous cyber tips that he was possessing and sending child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Brown Jr. was arrested and charged with 60 counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of unauthorized use of WiFi for the purpose of child pornography.

Deputies said five tips came in Sept. 6 about Brown's google account. After being granted a search warrant, agents found 156 images and videos of child pornography on his account.

According to the arrest report, Brown was using IP Addresses that were not listed in Louisiana while downloading the images.

By Oct. 4, deputies said 15 new cyber tips had come across flagging Brown's account. Agents said they found folders of files coming from Snapchat, OnlyFans, WhatsApp and Instagram.