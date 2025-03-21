66°
Baker firefighters put out Amerest Avenue house fire
BAKER — Firefighters put out a Amerest Avenue fire in Baker on Friday morning.
Baker Fire Department and other law enforcement were working to extinguish the house fire around 11:15 a.m.
The cause, extent of the damage and whether any injuries were reported is not known.
