66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker firefighters put out Amerest Avenue house fire

1 hour 42 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 11:23 AM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Firefighters put out a Amerest Avenue fire in Baker on Friday morning.

Baker Fire Department and other law enforcement were working to extinguish the house fire around 11:15 a.m.

The cause, extent of the damage and whether any injuries were reported is not known.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days