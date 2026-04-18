Backs against the wall: LSU baseball loses again to Aggies

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball lost game two of its series against No. 9 Texas A&M 7-2, losing the series and dropping to 6-11 in SEC play. The Tigers have now lost five straight conference games.

After Casan Evans was charged with six earned runs in game one, William Schmidt got tagged with seven in 5.1 innings pitched. Schmidt ended up as the losing record, making him 4-4 on the season.

With the Tigers lacking in SEC wins, and more ranked opponents coming up on the schedule in Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida, it's easy to wonder where those wins will come from.

LSU faces Texas A&M for one final game Sunday afternoon at 1:00 P.M. Another loss to the Aggies would mean getting swept in a second straight SEC series for LSU.