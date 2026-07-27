New changes for St. Helena School District upcoming year

GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish schools are heading into a new school year with a new principal, new grade configurations and a range of new programs for students.

Principal Jason St. Pierre is taking over leadership at the St. Helena College and Career Academy.

Dr. Kelli Joseph, the Superintendent of St. Helena School District, outlined the new grade configuration changes across the district.

"At our Early Learning Center, we're going from Pre-K 2 to Pre-K 3, St. Helena Arts and Technology from 3rd to 6th to 4th to 7th, and our high school will be 8th to 12th," Dr. Joseph said.

The district is also adding computer science classes, cursive handwriting classes and a new literacy and learning lab.

"Being able to give them active, engaging learning spaces, we are definitely getting ahead of other districts in that aspect, as well as computer science; we know it's coming down the pipeline, so doing that a year early and getting ahead of that as well as the handwriting," Principal of the St. Helena Early Learning Center Tempest Smith said.

On the safety front, the district is keeping its current security measures with security cameras and doors, along with a panic-button app for teachers.

"Any event, anything happens, our teachers can press that button, and we'll have immediate action to whatever situation is going on," Dr. Joseph said.

High school students will also see changes to what they wear. Eighth and ninth graders will wear white polos, 10th and 11th graders will wear gold, and seniors will wear black polos to make it easy to identify grade levels at a glance.

On Wednesdays, students can swap their uniforms for suits, ties and dresses.

"We have what is called Preppy Wednesday, so our kids will be able to dress up and be prepared and thinking about those secondary opportunities," Dr. Joseph said.

St. Helena students return to class August 3rd.