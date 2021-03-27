74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

7-year-old girl wounded; one man dead in shooting on N. Foster Drive

5 hours 5 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, March 27 2021 Mar 27, 2021 March 27, 2021 4:55 PM March 27, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl was shot during a fatal shooting that left an adult man deceased Saturday afternoon.

Demon Sanders, 33, and a juvenile girl were shot while inside a vehicle, which caused Cox to drive into a building on the 370 block of N. Foster Drive around 4:20 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they believe that Sanders was followed by a group of males after being involved in a fatal shooting on N. 38th Street. 

The child was transported to OLOL Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Cox died on the scene from his gunshot wounds. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days