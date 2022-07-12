82°
Latest Weather Blog
Baby shot outside New Orleans Costco
NEW ORLEANS - A 1-year-old baby was shot near the fuel pumps outside a Costco in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.
NOLA.com reported the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. and the baby was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The news outlet said a man and a woman were handcuffed by police around 4:45 p.m.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lightning strike rips hole in roof of home in Magnolia Lakes
-
Video: LSU commit Kaleb Jackson sits down with Sports2's Corey Rholdon to...
-
Baton Rouge firefighters work to keep their past alive
-
Man wearing ankle monitor arrest after holding business at gunpoint
-
Construction continues on Rouzan development