Baby in critical condition; one man dead in fatal shooting on N. Foster Drive

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A baby was shot during a fatal shooting that left an adult man deceased Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 370 block of N. Foster Drive between North Street and Florida Boulevard in regards to a shooting.

According to BRPD, a baby believed to be 1-years-old or younger was shot and is in critical condition.

One adult male was also shot and killed in the shooting.

The baby was transported to OLOL Children's Hospital.   

