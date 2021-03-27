83°
Latest Weather Blog
Baby in critical condition; one man dead in fatal shooting on N. Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - A baby was shot during a fatal shooting that left an adult man deceased Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 370 block of N. Foster Drive between North Street and Florida Boulevard in regards to a shooting.
According to BRPD, a baby believed to be 1-years-old or younger was shot and is in critical condition.
One adult male was also shot and killed in the shooting.
The baby was transported to OLOL Children's Hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community