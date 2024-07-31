83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baby found near highway in New Orleans; police looking to identify baby or guardians

Wednesday, July 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police are looking to identify a baby or their guardians after the baby was found near an intersection Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unidentified infant aged around 12 to 15 months old was found near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Wilson Drive.

After multiple efforts by the NOPD, no parents or guardians of the infant have been identified nor has anyone come forward.

Anyone with information on this infant’s identity or that of his guardians is urged to contact the NOPD Special Victims Division Child Abuse Unit immediately at 504-658-5267.

