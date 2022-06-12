91°
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

3 hours 5 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, June 12 2022 Jun 12, 2022 June 12, 2022 3:58 PM June 12, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

