91°
Latest Weather Blog
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.
The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon.
The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.
Trending News
According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
Residents hit the streets with Narcan in the war against Fentanyl
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
VIDEO: Community group bands together to reduce violence, Mayor Broome discusses the...
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
Sports Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame