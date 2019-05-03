Authorities warning residents after mass scam calls overnight

People are being warned not to return suspicious phone calls many reportedly received overnight.

Authorities say scores of people got calls from "Sierra Leone" Thursday night. Many of those targeted said the phone only rang once or twice.

The sheriff's office in Lafourche Parish, just one of the areas affected, said it’s called a "Wangiri" or "One Ring" scam.

"The aim is to have you call the international number back, resulting in high phone charges," authorities said. "DO NOT call back."

If anyone gets a suspicious call, they are encouraged to block the number.