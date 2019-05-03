80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities warning residents after mass scam calls overnight

3 hours 16 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 May 03, 2019 9:00 AM May 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

People are being warned not to return suspicious phone calls many reportedly received overnight.

Authorities say scores of people got calls from "Sierra Leone" Thursday night. Many of those targeted said the phone only rang once or twice.

The sheriff's office in Lafourche Parish, just one of the areas affected, said it’s called a "Wangiri" or "One Ring" scam.

"The aim is to have you call the international number back, resulting in high phone charges," authorities said. "DO NOT call back."

If anyone gets a suspicious call, they are encouraged to block the number. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days