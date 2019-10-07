85°
Authorities warn hunters to look out for 'zombie deer '

1 hour 7 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2019 Oct 7, 2019 October 07, 2019 10:08 AM October 07, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

NEVADA - Wildlife officials have issued new warnings and confirmations of a chronic brain-wasting animal disease informally known as 'zombie' deer disease.

The neurodegenerative condition reduces deer to stumbling, drooling creatures. So far, authorities believe that about 24 states across the US are home to deer affected by the disease.

While states across the US have a variety of hunting regulations related to the management of chronic wasting disease, in recent weeks states such as Nevada, Iowa, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have either warned hunters about the disease to prevent its spread or confirmed new cases.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana is not one of the states in which 'zombie deer' roam. 

