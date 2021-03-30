Authorities search for Vernon Parish thieves accused of stealing FedEx semi truck, trailer

Generic image of a FedEx truck

VERNON PARISH — While the theft of delivery packages from porches has become an unfortunate yet common occurrence, a pair of thieves in Vernon Parish took the criminal act a step further, by stealing an entire FedEx semi truck and trailer, KATC reports.

According to the news outlet, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crime and sharing video of the incident in hopes that citizens might be able to identify those involved.

The video can be viewed below.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Friday, March 19, 2021 around 3:59 p.m. while the truck was parked in the roadway on Highway 1146.

According to authorities, the FedEx driver was unloading items and began to make their way down a driveway to deliver the items when a red pickup pulled to a stop in front of the Fedex vehicle and a man exited the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck entered the FedEx vehicle and drove it away from the scene, according to deputies.

A second man drove the red pickup away from the scene.

Though the FedEx truck was later located in the area of Simmons Road, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is still searching for the suspects who were involved in its theft.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the persons involved should contact authorities at (337) 238-1311.