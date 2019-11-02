56°
Authorities responding to 4-wheeler accident near Scenic Highway

1 hour 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 November 02, 2019 6:45 PM November 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SCOTLANDVILLE- Authorities are responding to a 4-wheeler accident near Scenic Highway. 

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Kingfisher Avenue and Goose Street. 

One victim has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

