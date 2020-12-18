57°
Man killed in Zachary construction accident Friday
ZACHARY - A man was killed in a construction site accident Friday.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Carpenter Road. The man was reportedly crushed.
The site is at the corner of Carpenter Road and Mchugh Road where witnesses said a medical facility is being constructed.
No other information has been released.
