Authorities looking for man who allegedly killed woman in New Orleans, shot police officer in Tenn.

NEW ORLEANS - A man is wanted for killing a woman in New Orleans and shooting a police officer in Tennessee.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 33-year-old BJ Brown is wanted for the murder of a woman Monday along Iberville Street.

Brown then traveled to Erin, Tenn., where he shot a police officer during a traffic stop and then ran into the woods, authorities said.

According to Erin Police Chief Mark Moore, the officer is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

