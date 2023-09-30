74°
Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to vacant house on Eaton Street
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a person who set fire to a vacant house along Eaton Street on Saturday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home in the middle of Eaton Street was set on fire shortly before 5 p.m.
Firefighters said the flames started in the living room. There was $20,000 worth of damage done to the home.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the arsonist should call (225) 389-2050.
