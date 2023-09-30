Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to vacant house on Eaton Street

2 hours 45 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, September 30 2023 Sep 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 8:30 PM September 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a person who set fire to a vacant house along Eaton Street on Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home in the middle of Eaton Street was set on fire shortly before 5 p.m. 

Firefighters said the flames started in the living room. There was $20,000 worth of damage done to the home. 

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the arsonist should call (225) 389-2050. 

