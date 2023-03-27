80°
Authorities investigating potential chemical spill in Tickfaw River near Lake Maurepas
SPRINGFIELD - Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality say they're investigating reports of a possible chemical spill in the Tickfaw River, near the area where the waterway empties into Lake Maurepas.
The department says it received reports of a "bluish sheen" where the Tickfaw River meets the Natalbany River. The calls came from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
The streak is said to be up to a mile long, and the origin of the sheen is still unknown at this time. Response personnel with LDEQ were sent to the river Monday afternoon to investigate the situation.
This is a developing story.
