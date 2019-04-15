Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating if nurse's death was tied to attack at hospital days earlier
BATON ROUGE – A nurse died from blood clots in the days after being attacked by a patient at Baton Rouge General Mid City and authorities are investigating if the woman’s death was directly related to injuries from the incident.
Police are investigating and said Monday, detectives will make a decision about whether the incident warrants a criminal inquiry after a more extensive review of the woman’s death by the coroner’s office.
Lynne Truxillo, the nurse, died from blood clots – one near her right knee and another that formed or traveled to her lungs and blocked an artery.
Family friends told WBRZ, Truxillo sought care after the altercation while she was on her shift and sought medical help again as her health deteriorated leading up to her death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
-
Inside of Notre Dame Cathedral before fire
-
Firefighters battling blaze at famous Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
-
Sunday Journal: Dancers gearing up for Dancing for Big Buddy
-
LSU reinstates Will Wayde as head basketball coach after month-long suspension
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...