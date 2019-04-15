75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating if nurse's death was tied to attack at hospital days earlier

4 hours 16 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 April 15, 2019 2:54 PM April 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A nurse died from blood clots in the days after being attacked by a patient at Baton Rouge General Mid City and authorities are investigating if the woman’s death was directly related to injuries from the incident.

Police are investigating and said Monday, detectives will make a decision about whether the incident warrants a criminal inquiry after a more extensive review of the woman’s death by the coroner’s office.

Lynne Truxillo, the nurse, died from blood clots – one near her right knee and another that formed or traveled to her lungs and blocked an artery.

Family friends told WBRZ, Truxillo sought care after the altercation while she was on her shift and sought medical help again as her health deteriorated leading up to her death. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days