Manship Theatre hosts performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors

BATON ROUGE - The Manship Theatre is hosting a performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors in Baton Rouge to celebrate the holiday season.

Originally created for television by Gian Carlo Menotti and based on Italian folk tales, the opera retells the story of the Nativity from the point of view of a young disabled boy living in poverty with his mother near Bethlehem.

"It brings together so many different aspects of our community, our talented community," Orchestra Louisiane Artistic Director Michael Borowitz said. "We have dancers from Jennifer White's Dance Center, we have our local community chorus and we have 2 young kids [ages 11 and 12] who are performing ... it's a real community effort."

The performances presented by Opéra Louisiane will take place on Dec. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the performances can be purchased here.