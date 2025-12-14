Wreaths Across America holds ceremonies at several cemeteries across Louisiana honoring veterans

BATON ROUGE - Wreaths Across America held ceremonies at several cemeteries across Louisiana on Saturday to remember and honor veterans through the laying of Rememberance wreaths.

The ceremonies included the placement of wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying each veteran's name aloud.

Ceremonies took place at several locations across the state, including the Louisiana National Cemetery, Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, and Baton Rouge National Cemetery, with multiple organizations like the Girl Scouts, the Baton Rouge Young Marines, and the American Legion Honorguard Post #38, among others, honoring those who served our country.

Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.