One injured in shooting near Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday near Gus Young Avenue.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Ragusa's Deli, one man was injured after being struck in the foot.
The victim of the shooting is in stable condition.
Further details were not currently available.
