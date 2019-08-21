78°
Authorities investigating fatal overnight crash in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - One person is dead after a Tuesday night crash in St. Helena Parish.
According to the sheriff's office, around 10 p.m. deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 1042 near Hwy 448. The cause of the accident hasn't been released at this time.
Details are limited. Authorities are expected to release more information Wednesday.
