Authorities investigating fatal overnight crash in St. Helena Parish

Wednesday, August 21 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - One person is dead after a Tuesday night crash in St. Helena Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, around 10 p.m. deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 1042 near Hwy 448. The cause of the accident hasn't been released at this time.

Details are limited. Authorities are expected to release more information Wednesday.

