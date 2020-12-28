Authorities find body during vehicle recovery on Highway 61

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon that claimed the life of one.

Officials received reports of the crashed vehicle early Monday morning near Hwy 61 and Blount Rd.

Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and other first responders arrived to the scene just after noon, right after troopers say they were first informed of the incident.

A body could briefly be seen from the back window of a crossover SUV as the vehicle was being pulled out of a canal by a tow truck.

Authorities were able to conceal the graphic view from the public and remove the body from the crashed crossover.

This is a developing story.