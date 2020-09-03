Authorities arrest two men, large amount of narcotics in drug bust

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies to carry out a drug bust on Tuesday, September 1 that resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of drugs, at least one stolen weapon, drug-related items as well as the arrests of two men.

Authorities say 37-year-old Kenneth Selvage and 60-year-old Bennie Selvage were arrested and found with large amounts of drugs in their possession. An investigation into their activities had been conducted in the weeks prior to September 1.

After noting their activities, authorities obtained search warrants for two suspicious locations the men frequented, one within the 1700 block of 75th Avenue? and a second location about six miles away, in Baker, within the 6900 block of Caravel Court.

More drugs and illegal items were found in these locations.

The following items were confiscated from the 75th Avenue location:

-Sig P245 45 caliber handgun (reported stolen through EBRSO)

-$4128.00 (pending seizure)

-84.2 grams of methamphetamine

-37.8 grams of fentanyl

-38.7 grams of heroin

-6.7 grams of powder cocaine

-2.6 grams of crack cocaine

-6.7 grams of marijuana

-2 vials of naloxone

-20 dosage units of Oxymorphone Hydrochloride 40mg

-11 digital scales

The following items were discovered and confiscated from the Caravel Court location:

-7 Dosage units of THC edibles

-10.6 grams of marijuana

-small storage bags and digital scale

EBRSO Narcotics, SWAT, K-9, and DEA Baton Rouge Task Force Agents participated in the bust.