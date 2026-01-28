81°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews put out house fire in Maurepas along La. 22; no injuries reported
MAUREPAS — Fire crews in Livingston Parish responded to the scene of a house fire along La. 22 in Maurepas on Wednesday morning.
Around 1:40 a.m., District 9 received a call about a two-story home on fire. Fire officials said that the fire was mostly contained to the second floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there are no reports of injuries as of early Wednesday morning.
"I'm thankful for volunteers from Maurepas, French Settlement and Springfield for their dedication to helping out the community," Danielle Lessard with District 9 said. "Especially in these freezing conditions."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
-
BRPD holding pastalaya fundraiser to support captain whose wife is battling brain...
-
Donaldsonville warming shelter to be open additional days, mayor announces
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...