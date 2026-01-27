Humane Society says it received more than 100 complaints about abandoned pets during freeze

Minnie

ALBANY — The Humane Society of Louisiana says it received more than 100 complaints about animals being left outside during the recent cold weather, including a black-and-white standard poodle left outside a supermarket in Albany.

The animal welfare group said it appeared the dog had been abandoned outside P&J's Supermarket. Alexis Dufrene, a dog groomer, picked up the dog and took it home for a bath. She named it Minnie.

With Dufrene's permission, the Humane Society said it had raised more than $800 to help pay for the dog's care. If any money is left over, it will be used for other animals, the society said.

The Minnie Rescue and Recovery Fund can be found at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/humanela.

"We are exceptionally grateful to Alexis for saving Minnie's life and giving her so much love and attention, and treating her like a queen instead of a discarded empty can, which is what she may have felt like since she appears to have been dumped or abandoned," said Jeff Dorson, the Humane Society of Louisiana's director.