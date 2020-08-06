Auditor: 1-2% of total reported La. virus cases may be duplicates, but no conspiracy

BATON ROUGE – A legislative auditor reviewed how the state reports positive coronavirus tests amid complaints from a handful of rural parishes that data may be inflated.

Auditors said Thursday, it found few instances of duplicated positive cases and that the state’s overall reporting of positive cases “are generally correct.” There may be discrepancies of 1-2% of cases on the dashboard being duplicates but it is surmised those duplicates will eventually be removed through the state’s automated and manual review.

The state has said it removes duplicate tests daily before revealing the number of new cases around noon each day.

