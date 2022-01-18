Attorney: Hard drives missing from home of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins years after high-profile child sex crimes arrest

BATON ROUGE - In the years since Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were arrested, a defense attorney says hard drives listed as being found in the couple's safe by investigators have vanished.

The couple have been behind bars since their arrest in November 2019. Prosecutors charged them with a combined 150 counts of sex crimes, including some against children and animals.

Jarrett Ambeau, Dennis Perkins' attorney, told WBRZ this week, there are one or two digital storage devices missing from the scene.

"We think at least two hard drives, maybe more," Ambeau said in an interview with WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.

Ambeau said investigators "took possession of numerous hard drives in [the Perkins' home], in a safe that my client had. Those hard drives are now missing," he said.

Dennis, who was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time of his arrest, was fired from the department. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High, but she resigned after her initial arrest.