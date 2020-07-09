90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attorney General warns parents against purchase of certain children's products

4 hours 6 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 8:31 AM July 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – The Attorney General's office issued a warning regarding the recall of several children's products Thursday morning.

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

-Musical Lili Llama by Manhattan Toy

-Children’s Neck Pillows by Ximi Vogu

-Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets by Stargate Appare

-Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings by Flybar

-Miniware Teething Spoons by Bonnsu

-Strollers by Island Wear

To view descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls, please visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/SafetyBox

For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days