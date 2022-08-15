93°
Latest Weather Blog
Athlete overheated and passed out at football practice amid heat advisory
PRIDE - A student was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after collapsing during a football practice, sources said.
School system officials said the team was leaving the weight room to head to the football field at Northeast High School in Pride when the player alerted a trainer he was feeling faint.
Officials said the athlete passed out and was taken to a pediatric hospital. Before he fainted, the athlete told trainers he frequently overheats and had not eaten Monday.
The athlete is expected to be okay.
Trending News
A heat advisory was put into affect for the area shortly before the athlete passed out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Children of fallen BRPD officer escorted to class by law enforcement officers...
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
Family claims Saturday night fatal shooting was self-defense; 24-year-old man killed
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
Sports Video
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...