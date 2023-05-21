Atchafalaya River Bridge in St. Mary Parish rehabilitation project begins Monday

ST. MARY PARISH - The Atchafalaya River Bridge in St. Mary Parish will be closed in the coming days for DOTD's rehabilitation project.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the work starts Monday but drivers should expect closures to start on Tuesday. The detour route will head to US 90.

DOTD said the project will cost $25M. Work will consist of cleaning, painting, bridge repair and other related work.