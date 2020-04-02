57°
AT&T to waive certain fees for customers experiencing financial strain due to virus
AT&T announced Thursday, that as many of its customers are experiencing financial hardships due to the virus pandemic, the company will keep customers connected 24/7 and waive certain fees.
In an email, the company explained it will waive late payment fees for postpaid wireless, home phone, or broadband residential customers.
It will also waive domestic postpaid wireless plan overage charges for data, voice or text for residential postpaid wireless customers.
These waivers will apply to fees or charges incurred between March 13 and May 13 of this year due to the coronavirus health crisis.
AT&T customers interested in utilizing this waiver can click here to submit a waiver request.
