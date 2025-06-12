AT&T starts 'Dallas Strong' text donations

DALLAS – With AT&T's headquarters in downtown Dallas, the company has announced that it will be donating $50,000 in the aftermath of an ambush that led to a the deadly shooting of five police officers.



AT&T's donation will be to the United Way of Metro Dallas "to direct to the most urgent local needs related to this tragedy," company officials said.



Five police officers were killed and seven others were injured during the ambush. Two civilians were injured as well. Hundreds of people were gathered for a rally and march to honor the lives of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.



Sterling was killed in Baton Rouge after being wrestled to the ground and shot by two BRPD officers early Tuesday morning, July 5. The next day Castile was shot and killed by an officer in Minnesota during a traffic stop.



Along with the donation, AT&T is raising money from customers by allowing them to text "Dallas Strong" to 50555 to donate $10 to the United Way of Metro Dallas fund to support those affected and local needs after the tragedy.



The $10 donation will appear on customers' wireless bill or will be deducted from the customers' prepaid balance.