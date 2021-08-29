75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least one person injured aboard vessel taking on water on MS River in St. James

Sunday, August 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. JAMES - At least one person was injured in a reported incident on the Mississippi River as Ida moved across the parish Sunday evening.

In a live interview on WBRZ's extended weather coverage Sunday night, Sheriff Willey Martin told anchors Sylvia Weatherspoon, Michael Shingleton and Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, one person was reportedly injured onboard a vessel taking on water on the river.

The sheriff did not have additional information about the type of vessel taking on water.

The sheriff said emergency crews were not able to reach the vessel and would unlikely be able to reach the vessel until the storm situation subsides and it is safe.

