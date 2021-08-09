At least nine displaced by Sunday night Gardere-area fire

BATON ROUGE - A fire that displaced at least nine people broke out in a Gardere area duplex Sunday night, officials say.

According to St. George Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue around 6:18 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the duplex.

Their quick response resulted in successfully preventing the fire from spreading to other area structures. The blaze was under control by 7:11 p.m. and the incident did not cause any injuries.

Unfortunately, the fire did leave five adults and four children, including a set of four-month-old twins, temporarily without a home.

Their duplex sustained extensive damage and officials say utilities had to be cut off to both units.

Fire investigators analyzed the scene of the blaze and found that it originated in the attic; they say the fire was triggered by electrical arcing.

The Red Cross was called upon to help the displaced family.