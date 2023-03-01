Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish Waterworks boil water advisory lifted
UPDATE: The boil water advisory has been lifted, according to Assumption Parish Waterworks.
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Residents in Assumption Parish are being asked to boil their tap water before use Thursday.
According to a release from the Assumption Parish Waterwork District, below-freezing temperatures have led to reduced water pressure in the area and a questionable quality of the water.
As a result, a boil water advisory is in effect for the Assumption water district 1. The area affected is all areas after the Pierre Part Bay Bridge west toward the Belle River area and beyond including the St. Martin Parish customers.
Water should be boiled for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
