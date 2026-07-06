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Assumption Parish traffic stop leads to marijuana, drug paraphernalia arrest
BERTRANDVILLE — A man was arrested after a traffic stop led deputies to find marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said a uniformed patrol deputy pulled over a vehicle after observing a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy identified the driver as Andrew Eura Scott, 48, of Napoleonville and found that he did not have a Louisiana driver's license.
The deputy also smelled a strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle. After the interview, the deputy asked for and received consent to search the vehicle, where suspected marijuana was found.
Scott was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on multiple drug related charges as well as no driver's license and a required turn signal violation.
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He also had a probation or parole detainer. Scott was ordered held without bond on that detainer and bond on the remaining charges was set at $50,000.
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