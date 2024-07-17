75°
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warns public of 'jury duty' scam where callers pose as deputies
NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement on an ongoing scam going on where the caller poses as a deputy to extort money from victims.
According to APSO, individuals present themselves as Ascension Parish deputies and call residents to tell them they missed jury duty. Residents are told there is a warrant for their arrest as a result.
The caller goes on to state that the resident can pay money by depositing cash into a kiosk to avoid arrest.
Anyone receiving any calls of a similar nature is urged not to provide any money and to contact APSO at 985-369-2912.
