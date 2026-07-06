Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office suspends tax millage

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon suspended the collection of a tax millage on Monday.

In 2017, voters approved a new tax millage of 4,25 mills with a 15-year term to provide stability for the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Falcon.

"During the nine years the millage has been in effect, my staff and I have continuously worked to bring financial stability to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Falcon wrote in a post on social media. "Our current financial position has greatly improved through our efforts."

Sheriff Falcon went on to suspend the collection of the 4.25 mills beginning this fiscal year. While the millage will remain in effect until 2032, property will not be assessed in the 4.25 mills during the suspension period.

However, if the financial stability of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office changes in the future, the suspension may be lifted.

"I want to thank the citizens of Assumption Parish for their continued support provided to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office," Falcon said.