Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies hand out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office handed out turkeys to residents two days ahead of Thanksgiving.

Sheriff Leland Falcon personally paid for the holiday birds and detectives took to the streets to randomly select people in the parish to give them to.

"The Sheriff’s generosity was all in fun to spread “Holiday Cheer” throughout the area and to let our residents know we truly appreciate them," APSO said.