Assumption Parish Schools invests $6 million into renovations, implements new cell phone policy

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Schools are getting ready for a big year with plenty of changes happening coming students, including new rules, upgrades to security and a $6 million construction project.

District Superintendent John Barthelemy says he's particularly excited about a program to teach students about leadership.

"Our schools are participating in a program called 'leader in me' and the idea is to get more kids involved and seeing themselves as a part of the school and not just attending," Barthelemy says.

The district is also enforcing a new Louisiana law, SB207, which states that cell phones must be turned off and put away during the school day.

"Using cell phones during the school day, how does that impact your learning? Yes, we want to make sure that cell phones are not used during the day but also the importance of our students staying engaged and not being distracted by cell phones," Barthelemy says.

Aside from new policies, there are a lot of new upgrades happening across the district, including a new security system district-wide.

"We have zero eyes, an artificial intelligence program where it can detect weapons and also reduce response time. We have single point entries that's being developed and created on all of our campuses as well," Barthelemy says.

But the biggest investment is a multi-million dollar renovation project that's happening at the high school.

"We have a two-story renovation project happening. We have a brand new turf that's being installed on our football field. We have lights being installed on our softball field. And we have a new seating arrangement in our gymnasium," Barthelemy says.