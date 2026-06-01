Assumption Parish Schools announces higher starting pay for teachers and staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish School Board has approved starting pay raises for teachers and staff, the school system announced Monday.

Beginning July 1, the starting salary for teachers with a bachelor's degree will be $48,900, up from $43,700.

Several faculty positions are also seeing starting pay bumps. New bus drivers will be paid a $21,638 salary, up from $19,671, and new custodians will make $25,130, up from $22,239.

Assumption Parish Schools said the new salary schedule stems from an approximately $1 million increase in investment in teacher and staff pay.

The pay raises stem from an analysis by consulting firm Lean Frog, which determined that Assumption Parish Schools was more than 10% behind nearby Louisiana school systems' starting pay levels.