Assumption Parish reports escaped inmate from detention facility

ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate reportedly escaped from a detention center sometime Tuesday evening.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Roller Avila, 19, had escaped from a detention facility "sometime early" Tuesday evening. Avila was being held for armed robbery, and the sheriff's office warned that if Avila is seen, he should not be approached.

Avila is described as being 5'9" and 125 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Avila should contact the sheriff's office at (985) 369-2912 or 911.