Tuesday PM Forecast: Pop-up storms for now, trending wetter over the weekend

The classic summer setup of heat, steam, and storms isn't going anywhere. However, the forecast trends wetter over the weekend, bringing a greater threat of heavy rain and outdoor disruptions.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With the loss of daytime heating, afternoon storms won’t stand a chance after dark. A few clouds may linger into the evening as leftover showers wrap up, but skies will eventually clear. Expect to wake up to sunshine on Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-70s. The summer pattern won’t let up on Wednesday, with the steamy feel remaining in place as highs soar into the low 90s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will ignite in the heat of the day. While not everyone will catch a downpour, the storms that do develop will pack torrential rain and frequent lightning. These, too, will fade during the evening.

Up Next: Storms will become more isolated in nature on Thursday as an upper-level disturbance pulls away from the region. In so doing, this could nudge highs up a few degrees toward the mid-90s. This heat will ease by a few degrees toward the weekend as moisture starts ramping up across the Capital Area again. Consequently, storm coverage will tick up Friday and Saturday and turn more numerous Sunday into Monday. The weekend will offer some dry time, but keep an eye on afternoon storms and be ready to move indoors if lightning strikes. Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days.

Early next week looks particularly active as a disturbance pulls deeper moisture into the region. Most of the area will see 1 to 3 inches of rain through next week, with locally higher amounts, mostly falling Sunday through Tuesday. Any summer storm can cause localized street and poor-drainage flooding, but that minor risk ticks up a bit early next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.