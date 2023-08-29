83°
Assumption Parish man arrested after test reveals he impregnated minor in 2021

3 hours 56 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 29 2023 Aug 29, 2023 August 29, 2023 3:28 PM August 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LABADIEVILLE - A man was arrested nearly three years after impregnating a girl no older than 14.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint from a school on Sept. 22, 2021 that a girl was impregnated by an adult. Deputies say they pinned Ricky Williams as a suspect and took a DNA test. 

The Sheriff's Office said the results did not come back until August 2023. Now, 22-year-old Williams is in jail for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. 

